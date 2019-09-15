Stevie Richards discusses WWE vs AEW, the 24/7 Championship and conspiracy theories (Exclusive)

Stevie Richards spoke with us on Dropkick DiSKussions

Stevie Richards may be one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time. I mean, the guy has been everywhere. Literally everywhere.

Having wrestled in WWE, ECW, WCW, IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor and many others, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the former Blue World Order man has decided to quietly slip away and enjoy retirement - but you'd be wrong.

In fact, Richards still occasionally gets in the ring, but he also runs his own virtual personal training programme Stevie Richards Fitness, as well as his own YouTube channel about all things technology, wrestling and conspiracy theories - with the latter being a subject he further delves into on The Conspiracy Horsemen podcast.

You can watch the entire interview below, or just keep scrolling to read it in its entirety.

SK: Hello, everyone, and welcome to Dropkick DiSKussions. Today, I'm joined by a man who it's hard to give an introduction to, purely because he's been absolutely everywhere, so I'm just going to say WWE and ECW legend Stevie Richards!

How are you today, Stevie?

SR: Everything is great, thank you. I appreciate the fact that you don't want to put any labels on me. It's a pleasure to be here. I keep trying to break the labels of a wrestler, or nerd, or fitness guy, or all three at the same time. I'm sure we'll cover all that confusing stuff today.

SK: The reason I avoided a specific label is because you're either a 21 or 22-time Hardcore Champion in WWE - how many titles did you win? With that many reigns and wins, this may be tricky - do you have any favourite memories of the title?

SR: I'll tell you a funny story connected to that. The reason there's so much confusion over the reigns - I've technically held it 22 times. Raven had held it 21 times. Raven went to the website, magazine, whatever media people there were and had that flipped. He would relentlessly bother them until it was changed. At the end of the interview, as good as a guy he is, [they would say] just give him what he wants and tell him to shut up. That has been a friendly point of contention between ourselves - but I have had it 22 times, he's had it 21.

In this day and age with the 24/7 title, it doesn't even matter because it's completely morphed into something else, but the best memory of the entire thing is what it was supposed to be designed for and what they're trying to design it to do, but I don't think they're doing it as well as it was done back then, and that's really use and incorporate everybody they haven't been using to their fullest potential in the most entertaining way.

Now it seems like a Keystone Cops thing, tonnes and tonnes of schoolboys, nothing interesting.

