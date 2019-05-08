WWE News: Former WWE Universal Champion unhappy at recent storyline change

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 377 // 08 May 2019, 08:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is back to being a heel

What's the story?

Kevin Owens has had an interesting storyline since his return to WWE after his injury. Owens returned to WWE in February after an injury resulted in him needing surgery.

He returned as a babyface, but soon turned heel, and setting up a WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston. Owens isn't totally happy with this character change.

In case you didn't know...

Owens returned in February and then was added to the Championship match against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane, in place of Kofi Kingston.

He joined hands with The New Day after WrestleMania 35, and then was briefly a part of the group, in place of the injured Big E. But Owens eventually turned heel, attacking Woods and Kingston in the April 23rd SmackDown Live show.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with The Wrap, Owens spoke about how he would have done his latest heel turn differently, and that he would have loved to have been a babyface for longer:

"I wish I would have been able to stay on the other side of the fence a little longer, to be honest. I don’t think anybody’s really seen me as a babyface ever, or, like, the way that I envision myself being.

"I don’t think people have any idea what I can do on the other side. But, you know, what’s done is done. If I’m gonna speak candidly about it, I would have done it differently. I would have turned on Kofi differently at a different time. I ended up being wrong because once I did it, I knew that was the right time and place."

What's next?

Owens interfered in Kofi's title defence this week against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, but the WWE Champion retained his title.

Owens will get his title opportunity at Money in the Bank PPV, when he faces off against Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.