WWE News: Former Wyatt Family member sends a cryptic tweet aimed at 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.07K // 17 Sep 2019, 17:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend during his attack on Kurt Angle on RAW

In the aftermath of the recently concluded WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the town after his attack on current Universal Champion, Seth Rollins at the show.

One man who seems to be impressed with Wyatt's current work is non-other than his former Wyatt Family stablemate, Randy Orton.

Randy Orton's history with Bray Wyatt

In a shocking turn of events in 2016, Randy Orton aligned himself with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper, as the three men formed the new Wyatt Family on SmackDown Live. Later in the year, Orton and Wyatt helped Team SmackDown defeat Team RAW at Survivor Series and it eventually led to the duo winning the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships from the American Alpha.

In January of 2017, Orton won the Royal Rumble match and with Bray Wyatt winning the WWE Championship, The Viper pledged his alliance to his leader and claimed that he wouldn't be challenging for the WWE Title at WrestleMania. However, on the February 28 episode of SmackDown Live, Orton turned on Wyatt and burned down the Wyatt compound and declared his intentions of burning the soul of Sister Abigail.

At WrestleMania 33, Orton defeated Wyatt to win the WWE Championship for the 9th time and became an overall 13-time world champion.

Orton sends cryptic tweet aimed at Bray Wyatt

On this week's episode of RAW, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt once again set his sights on the current Universal Champion, Seth Rollins. However, as seen on RAW, The Fiend decided to assault the returning Kane, who came to Rollins' rescue.

As RAW went off the air, Wyatt's former stablemate and tag team partner, Randy Orton took to Twitter and posted the following in what seemingly looks like a gesture of respect shown by The Viper towards The Fiend.

What's next for The Fiend?

As confirmed after RAW, Bray Wyatt will be challenging Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.