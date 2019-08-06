WWE News: Four big main events announced for MSG Raw and SmackDown tapings

WWE Raw

What's the story?

WWE will be making its long-awaited return to Madison Square Garden in September for a pair of Raw and SmackDown Live tapings taking place on September 9th and 10th.

The official MSG website is now advertising two big double main events for the Raw and SmackDown tapings, featuring Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and more.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has not held a TV taping at MSG, known as "The World's Most Famous Arena", in a decade, making the company's return to the arena next month a big deal for fans in the New York City area.

For the past few years, WWE has chosen to run televised events from The Barclays Center as opposed to MSG, but following this year's joint ROH and NJPW G1 Supercard event, which was a sellout at MSG, WWE has decided to return to the famed venue.

The heart of the matter

The official website of Madison Square Garden in New York City is advertising the following for the September 10th Raw taping:

WWE returns to MSG with LIVE TV for the first time in 10 years with MONDAY NIGHT RAW & SMACKDOWN LIVE!

MONDAY NIGHT RAW DOUBLE MAIN EVENT:

SETH ROLLINS, BRAUN STROWMAN & RICOCHET VS. THE O.C.’S AJ STYLES, LUKE GALLOWS & KARL ANDERSON

– 6-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH –

BECKY LYNCH VS. NATALYA VS. ALEXA BLISS

– TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP –

SMACKDOWN LIVE DOUBLE MAIN EVENT:

KOFI KINGSTON VS. RANDY ORTON

– WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH –

ROMAN REIGNS VS. DANIEL BRYAN

– SPECIAL ATTRACTION MATCH –

PLUS MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS INCLUDING:

REY MYSTERIO

DREW MCINTYRE

THE MIZ

LACEY EVANS

BARON CORBIN

THE USOS

KEVIN OWENS

FINN BALOR

DOLPH ZIGGLER

BAYLEY

CHARLOTTE FLAIR

CESARO

*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

What's next?

It's very possible one or more of the above announced main events could be dark match main events, meaning they will not be televised, but that remains to be seen as of this writing.

How do you feel about the announced bouts for WWE's MSG return? Let us know in the comment section!