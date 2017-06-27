WWE News: Four former WWE Divas were backstage on RAW

Could there be more to all these Divas being present on RAW?

The four former Divas posed for a picture with Mickie James

What’s the story?

Four former WWE Divas namely Sharmell, Torrie Wilson, Candice Michelle and Christy Hemme were seen backstage on RAW posing for a picture with WWE Superstar Mickie James. A picture of the Divas, which was Tweeted by Brad Gilmore, can be seen below:

#RAW is in LA tonight! Looks like a reunion is going on. Where was my invite to this @RealSharmell lol. pic.twitter.com/vLTGosJNf4 — Brad Gilmore (@bradgilmore) June 27, 2017

Former WWE announcer Lilian Garcia was also present backstage.

In case you didn’t know...

The four WWE Divas were formerly employed by the WWE.

Sharmell, perhaps best known for her role as “Queen Sharmell”, is Booker T’s wife and was originally employed by WCW in 1998. She stayed with the promotion till 2001 until it was bought out by the WWE, Sharmell stayed with the WWE till 2002 and then returned for a spell from 2005 to 2007.

Christy Hemme had a brief one-year tenure with the WWE from 2004-2005, after which she joined TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) and stayed with the promotion from 2006 to 2016. Candice Michelle joined the WWE in 2004 and stayed with the company till 2009. She was a one-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Torrie Wilson, like Sharmell, had also joined the WCW initially in 1999. She subsequently joined the WWE after the takeover and stayed as a Diva till 2008. Although Torrie Wilson didn't win any championships in the WWE, she was one of the most popular Divas on the roster in her time.

The heart of the matter

A picture posted on Twitter by Brad Gilmore, who is the co-host of the “Heated Conversations” Podcast with Booker T, showed former WWE Divas Sharmell, Candice Michelle, Torrie Wilson and Christy Hemme posing for a picture with Mickie James backstage on Monday Night RAW.

Lilian Garcia was also present at the Los Angeles event and posed for a picture with Christy Hemme, Candice Michelle, Torrie Wilson and Stephanie McMahon. The image can be seen below:

This edition of Monday Night RAW had seen a gauntlet match between Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Emma and Mickie James. The winner of the match would get an opportunity to face Alexa Bliss at the Great Balls of Fire PPV for the RAW Women’s Championship.

It is possible that the former Divas were in attendance to cheer Mickie James on. However, Sasha Banks emerged as the winner of the match.

What’s next?

While the appearances from Torrie Wilson, Candice Michelle, Sharmell and Christy Hemme don’t look anything more than a backstage meet up with their former co-workers as of now, there might be something more to it with the Mae Young Classic tournament coming up.

Nothing has been officially announced in this regard by the WWE yet.

Author’s take

It’s good to see more and more WWE Divas coming back to the company in some capacity. With the Mae Young Classic tournament coming up, the WWE Universe will certainly be expecting the presence of some of the popular yesteryear Divas at the event.

Even if the likes of Torrie Wilson and Candice Michelle could be present on a panel, as ring announcers, or any other capacity, it would add a whole new element of legitimacy and credibility to the inaugural women’s tournament. Let’s hope that this is what the WWE does!

