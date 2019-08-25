WWE News: FOX Sports personality wins 24/7 Championship (VIDEO)

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 359 // 25 Aug 2019, 01:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

R-Truth

WWE is certainly ramping up its efforts to promote its new relationship with FOX, as SmackDown Live prepares to debut on FOX Sports on October 4th.

In a new video released by WWE, current 24/7 Champion R-Truth can be seen visiting the FOX Sports studios in Los Angeles, during which the FOX analysts are engaged in a conversation about college football.

During the video, Truth asks the crew if he is in safe hands, as being the "48/7 24/7 European Television Champion" is very difficult, because he is always being chased by "foxes and foxettes" who are trying to steal his baby.

The FOX crew assures Truth that he is safe with them, but as Truth goes to leave the room, he accidentally trips and falls and hits his head on the floor.

The fall prompts FOX Sports analyst Rob Stone to call for a referee, who appears out of nowhere and delivers the three count as Stone successfully pins Truth to win the 24/7 Championship.

However, Stone's reign would be very short-lived, as seconds after Stone defeated Truth, Elias made a surprise appearance in the studio, rolled up Stone and scored the 1,2,3, making Elias the new 24/7 Champion. Stone assured Elias that it is not over between him and the Monday Night Raw star, which could be a tease that Stone plans to get more involved with WWE in the future.

Along with SmackDown Live moving to FOX Sports, there are rumors of WWE airing some type of studio show on FS1, but as of now details surrounding the show are scarce and it remains to been how the studio program will operate.

Be sure to follow SportsKeeda on Facebook and Twitter, and tell us how you feel about FOX Sports getting more involved in the WWE product in the comment section!