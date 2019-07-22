WWE News: Full Spoilers for NXT UK Plymouth night two tapings

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 206 // 22 Jul 2019, 03:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Toni Storm confronts Kay Lee Ray

What's the story?

Friday's first-night NXT UK tapings in Plymouth got things on the road to NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff off with a bang, but the second night has finished and NXT UK's second TakeOver now has three confirmed matches.

In this article, we give you the full spoiler from the second night of tapings!

In case you didn't know...

The night one taping featured appearances from Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler and the Street Profits as well as the revelation that Tyler Bate would face Walter for the NXT UK Championship in Cardiff. You can familiarise yourself with the full night one results right here!

The only other confirmed match for TakeOver: Cardiff heading into night two, was the previously announced NXT UK Women's Championship match between 'former friends' Toni Storm and Kay Lee Ray.

The heart of the matter

So, without further ado, here are the taping results for NXT UK Plymouth Night Two:

Flash Morgan Webster (with Mark Andrews) def. Mark Coffey (with Wolfgang) - Wolfgang got involved in the match to distract Webster, causing Andrews at ringside to attack him. The ensuing chaos allowed Webster to rollup Coffey for the win.

- Wolfgang got involved in the match to distract Webster, causing Andrews at ringside to attack him. The ensuing chaos allowed Webster to rollup Coffey for the win. Nina Samuels def. Isla Dawn - This was a literal copy of the match from the night one tapings except there was a different finish. Seems that night one's result was a botch so they had to retape.

- This was a literal copy of the match from the night one tapings except there was a different finish. Seems that night one's result was a botch so they had to retape. Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) def. The Hunt (Primate and Wild Boar)

Kay Lee Ray def. Shax - this was a squash match. Ray cut a promo afterward, insulting Storm, causing the NXT UK Women's Champion to come out and confront her. Ray pushed Storm by saying it was her fault that her friends, family, boyfriends and even her own father abandoned her. Storm slapped Ray and Ray ran off.

- this was a squash match. Ray cut a promo afterward, insulting Storm, causing the NXT UK Women's Champion to come out and confront her. Ray pushed Storm by saying it was her fault that her friends, family, boyfriends and even her own father abandoned her. Storm slapped Ray and Ray ran off. We saw Radzi backstage waiting to interview Walter but Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner cut him off and told him to go away. Suddenly we heard a commotion and the camera got knocked over, giving us a glimpse of someone's feet as Barthel and Aichner laid on the floor motionless

Shayna Baszler def. Xia Brookside - This appeared to be a dark match, confirming that night one's attack on Brookside from Baszler and this match won't be on the show

Shayna Baszler puts Xia Brookside to sleep

Street Profits def. Kassius Ohno and Saxton Huxley - Another dark match involving NXT talent. This one garnered some ridiculous chants from the crowd and some excellent comedy wrestling from everyone involved.

- Another dark match involving NXT talent. This one garnered some ridiculous chants from the crowd and some excellent comedy wrestling from everyone involved. Mark Andrews (with Flash Morgan) Webster def. James Drake (with Zack Gibson) - Andrews and Drake had a fairly lengthy match not that anyone would notice. The audience was too busy taking their shoes off and standing up and sitting down to wind up Gibson. The finish came when Gallus came out to attack Webster and argue with Gibson at ringside. Andrews and Drake continued the match despite the chaos and Andrews picked up the win.

- Andrews and Drake had a fairly lengthy match not that anyone would notice. The audience was too busy taking their shoes off and standing up and sitting down to wind up Gibson. The finish came when Gallus came out to attack Webster and argue with Gibson at ringside. Andrews and Drake continued the match despite the chaos and Andrews picked up the win. Trent Seven appeared in the ring and Walter and Alexander Wolfe came up to confront him. The whole thing turned out to be an ambush when Tyler Bate took out Wolfe with a steel chair and trapped Walter between himself and Seven. Bate and Walter then had a small skirmish that ended with Bate standing tall with the title in his hands.

Ilja Dragunov def. Tyson T-Bone

Joseph Conners def. Oliver Carter

Matt Riddle def. Ligero - Another dark match involving an NXT Superstar. Matt Riddle proved to be very over in the UK.

- Another dark match involving an NXT Superstar. Matt Riddle proved to be very over in the UK. Jordan Devlin def. Kenny Williams - This was probably the match of the night with excellent action.

- This was probably the match of the night with excellent action. Zack Gibson and James Drake hit the ring to complain that Johnny Saint had added Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster to the NXT UK Tag Team Title match at TakeOver: Cardiff. Gallus and the Welsh lads ran out and a brawl erupted with referees having to separate the teams.

The Imperium Vs. British Strong Style feud continues in the dark match main event

Advertisement

Pete Dunne def. Alexander Wolfe - Another dark match but one hell of a way to end a television taping in the UK. Noone gets a reaction like Pete Dunne.

What's next?

NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff is set to take place on August 31st and goes head-to-head with New Japan Pro Wrestling's Royal Quest show and AEW's All Out show, both of which will take place on the same day.