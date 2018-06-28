WWE News: Further updates on Nakamura's dog bite injury

Shinsuke Nakamura missed action when an actual big dog bit him

What's the story?

Shinsuke Nakamura was supposed to wrestle Jeff Hardy in a highly anticipated match on SmackDown Live, this week. Unfortunately, the match had to be called off due to 'dog bite'.

The Bakersfield Police Department released an official report about the said incident. I thank Cageside Seats and Pro Wrestling Sheet for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Shinsuke Nakamura could not capture the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. He was then thrust into the US Title picture and booked to face Jeff Hardy in a big championship match.

Hours before, Nakamura was pulled from the match because of an injury. Jeff Hardy issued an open challenge which was answered by the leader of SAnitY- Eric Young. Young could not pick up the title due to interference in the match from The Usos, who're currently feuding with SAnitY.

The heart of the matter

The official report does not mention Nakamura by name:

On Monday, June 25, 2018, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team were conducting a protective sweep of the Rabobank Arena in preparation for the WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour.

It goes on to mention what happened during the said sweep:

During the sweep, the EOD Team, which consisted of an explosive detection trained canine team and bomb technicians entered an area of the arena where an employee of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was present. The canine entered the room to sweep for the presence of any explosive material. As the sweep took place the WWE employee was accidentally bit by the canine. The employee sustained an injury to his lower left leg. Medical aid was immediately summoned to the scene and the employee was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

What's next?

I do hope Shinsuke Nakamura recovers in time. WWE is going to Japan later this week. It would be a shame if he misses out on the action!

