WWE News - General Manager resigns, confirms replacement

The former General Manager has posted a video confirming that he's stepping down

He would confirm his replacement in the video as well

Changes are afoot!

WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has tonight confirmed that he has resigned from his managerial role to pursue a career as an in-ring competitor.

Speaking on Twitter following the announcement that he'll compete in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament, Maverick took to Twitter to explain his decision, before confirming that the Cruiserweight Division will now be managed by NXT General Manager William Regal!

You can watch the entire video below.

Earlier this week, William Regal confirmed a tournament to crown the Interim Cruiserweight Champion after it was confirmed that Jordan Devlin will be unable to travel to the US to defend his title.

Drake Maverick is one of eight names confirmed for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament to crown the interim Champion, and the former 205 Live GM explained that his match with Mike Kanellis several months ago sparked a hunger for him to resume in-ring competition.

As suggested by Regal announcing the tournament, his role as General Manager of NXT now includes management of the Cruiserweight Division.

Maverick is in Group A of the tournament, alongside Kushida, Tony Nese and Jake Atlas, while Group B consists of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, El Hijo del Fantasma, Akira Tozawa and Jack Gallagher.

Each Superstar will compete against each of the three other members of their group, with any ties to be broken by the head-to-head record, and the top Superstars in each group will collide in the Championship match.