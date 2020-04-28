`

Gerald Brisco

Last night, we mentioned the reports going around that WWE Hall of Famer and former "stooge" for Vince McMahon Gerald Brisco had been released from the company. The latest batch of firings contained some shocking surprises, but a release of Brisco - who's position with WWE seemed to be for life - would have been the most shocking.

Brisco took to his Twitter account today to clarify exactly what happened. And, it actually makes perfect sense.

What a writer made a mistake, to set things right. I have not been let go yet I’ve been placed on furlough don’t know who leaked the wrong news. I hope get back to helping young folks find there dream. If not it been on heck of a run #cantkeepawrestlerdown — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 28, 2020

Up until now, Brisco had been working as a talent scout for the company - especially focusing on amateur and collegiate wrestling events. Some of his more recent finds include Chad Gable and Jason Jordan - and even scouted Brock Lesnar back in the day.

However, it's rather difficult to scout amateur wrestlers when there aren't any actual amateur wrestling events taking place. Instead of being released, Brisco revealed that he's actually just been furloughed.

So, what's the difference? Well, we didn't know, either, to be honest with you, but our friends at Dictionary.com explained it pretty well in a post you can read here. But, to cut to the chase:

"In general, people are not paid during furloughs but they do keep employment benefits, such as health insurance. Furloughs are mandatory. Workers are ordered not to do anything work-related while they are on furlough."

Essentially, when the current COVID-19 situation is over - or at least calmed down enough that WWE can resume normal business operations - Brisco can simply return to his previous job right where he left off. If he had been released, he and WWE would have to go through the rehiring process all over again. This way, Brisco gets to hang on to any benefits his position afforded him, even if he's not collecting a paycheck.

Brisco, along with his brother Jack, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. In 1984, as minority shareholders in Georgia Championship Wrestling, convinced a majority of other shareholders to sell their shares to Vince McMahon during his effort to expand the WWF nationwide. Because of this, the Briscos were thought to have earned lifetime positions in the company. Jack, himself a former NWA World Champion, passed away in 2010.

