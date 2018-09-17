WWE News: GoFundMe campaign succeeds in saving WWE Hall of Famer

Orndorff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

A GoFundMe donation campaign has been successful in saving WWE Hall of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff from homelessness.

Orndorff joined the wrestling world in 1976, competing for seven years in the territories, where he won the NWA National Heavyweight Championship in 1982.

Joining the WWE in 1983, Orndorff is perhaps best known for being in the main event of the first WrestleMania, teaming with 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, to face Hulk Hogan and A-Team actor, Mr. T.

In 2005, Orndorff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the night before WrestleMania 21, by Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, and was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame four years later.

Orndorff made an appearance at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, and on RAW in August that year to celebrate the birthday of the Hulkster.

Recently, Orndorff has been in serious financial difficulties, and owed nearly $10,000 in property tax, with an October 1 deadline being set.

More information about the campaign can be found here.

The campaign surpassed it's goal on September 16 and has reached $10,203 at the time of publication.

In a post from his son Travis, the younger Orndorff said how he had been overwhelmed by the support and love that fans of his father had shown.

"To say that I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and kind words, is an understatement. More than any penny donated, the comments that you have posted have brought shear joy to my father. I will post a video of my father soon. Heading to see him tomorrow.

Fans can continue to show their support for Paul, as the campaign is still receiving donations.

You can donate to help Orndorff even more here.