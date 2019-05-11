×
WWE News: Goldberg begins training for his WWE return 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
568   //    11 May 2019, 08:39 IST

Goldberg is finally returning!
Goldberg is finally returning!

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has started training for his WWE return at the June 7th Saudi Arabia show.

Goldberg recently posted a photo on his official Instagram page, featuring himself and his trainer.


In case you didn't know...

Goldberg was one of the biggest professional wrestling Superstars in the late 90s. He was known for his undefeated streak of 173-0 in WCW, which was broken by fellow Superstar Kevin Nash.

He went on to enjoy two brief runs with WWE over the course of the past two decades, winning both the World Heavyweight Title and the Universal Title in the process.

His rivalry with Brock Lesnar saw him putting down The Beast on two separate occasions, and eliminating him from the 2017 Royal Rumble match with ease. He was finally dethroned by Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, after a thunderous F5. Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Also read: WWE Superstar takes major shot at Goldberg's return


The heart of the matter

It hasn't been long since WWE announced that Goldberg was going to make a return to WWE at the Saudi Arabia event. The former NFL Superstar had hinted on the Raw after WrestleMania 33 that he could come back in the near future. The rumor mill is suggesting that Goldberg will face off against Bobby Lashley at the event.

Goldberg put up a photo on his official Instagram page, that shows him training with Muay Thai expert Ruben Rowell Jr. at the Extreme Power Gym in Oceanside, California.


$3 $3 $3

What's next?

It's not clear whether this is a one-off appearance or if Goldberg will continue to wrestle for WWE after the Saudi Arabia show is done and dusted with. The show is set to emanate from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What are your thoughts on Goldberg's return?

Tags:
Goldberg
