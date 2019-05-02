WWE News: WWE Superstar takes major shot at Goldberg's return

Goldberg is coming back!

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Rusev recently took to Twitter and reacted to Goldberg making his return to WWE. Rusev took a shot at Goldberg slipping during a segment with him, during his second run with the company.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is all set to make a return to WWE, after a 2-year long hiatus. It began with Goldberg posting a cryptic photo on his Instagram page, followed by WWE making it official on its website.

Goldberg will make his return on the upcoming Saudi Arabia event on June 7th. The legendary WCW Superstar is scheduled to be on the show, but there's no update yet on what he would be doing at the event.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg made his triumphant return to WWE in late 2016, making quick work of The Beast, Brock Lesnar at the Survivor Series PPV. On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Rusev confronted Goldberg. This didn't end well for the Bulgarian Brute, as the returning legend ended up putting him down.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Rusev had talked about how Goldberg tripped during the segment and he had to hold Rusev's hand to get up.

Rusev took a jab at Goldberg via his recent tweet, stating that he won't pick Goldberg up if he trips this time.

I won’t pick up #Goldberg when he trips this time around. — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) May 1, 2019

It would be interesting to see Goldberg's response to Rusev's tweet.

What's next?

The former World Champion is all set to make his return on June 7th, although there's no indication whether he is back with WWE on a full-time basis.

What are your thoughts on Rusev's jibe at Goldberg? Would you like to see these two behemoths square off against each other inside the squared circle?