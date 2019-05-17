×
WWE News: Goldberg looks in amazing shape ahead of WWE return (PHOTO)

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
515   //    17 May 2019, 23:06 IST

Goldberg will face The Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown.

What's the story?

Goldberg will be returning to WWE once again later this month as he faces The Undertaker in a dream match that has been years in the making, at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg's last run in the WWE came in 2016 where he wrestled three matches. He squashed Brock Lesnar in his return match at Survivor Series. Then Goldberg beat WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane for the title before dropping it to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg versus The Undertaker is a dream WCW vs WWE battle fans have been waiting for since the late '90s.

Goldberg took to Instagram to comment on him facing Undertaker after all these years:

"Many contributing factors making it an extremely difficult decision for me to accept this match. A match against #Undertaker would’ve been a dream 10-15 years ago but it never happened. We can’t change the past, but somehow the stars have aligned and though it be bit later than desired, this matchup is still a dream for me. I have nothing but respect for Taker, he’s a legend, BUT now I do what I do... prep for war 1 more time."

ALSO READ: 3 Stats that show Goldberg vs The Undertaker is a bad idea

The heart of the matter

Goldberg took to Instagram ahead of his WWE return and share a photo of himself in the gym. The 52-year old WCW and WWE legend looks to be in amazing shape ahead of his return to the ring.

You can check out Goldberg's Instagram post below:

What's next?

Goldberg will face The Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia on June 7th, 2019. This will be Goldberg's first match in WWE in over 2 years, his last match coming at WrestleMania 33.

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown The Undertaker Goldberg
