WWE News: Video of Goldberg's backstage altercation with Superstar released

The backstory of Goldberg-Matt Riddle feud

Matt Riddle is possibly one of the most talented Superstars on the NXT roster and is one that speaks his mind out, even if it is against someone in the company.

Riddle has had a long-standing feud with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, with the former UFC fighter calling Goldberg "unsafe and dangerous" and the "worst wrestler" in pro wrestling. Riddle has also criticized Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho.

Riddle and Goldberg came face-to-face at SummerSlam earlier this year when the Hall of Famer faced and defeated Dolph Ziggler.

What happened backstage at SummerSlam 2019?

At SummerSlam 2019, Goldberg was set to face Ziggler in a singles match, a few months after his trainwreck of a match against The Undertaker. Riddle, meanwhile, was part of the WWE Watch Along crew, when the two met backstage and had an altercation.

The two Superstars shook hands, with Goldberg saying he didn't mean to run into Riddle and that they had to talk, perhaps hinting at Riddle's comments about Goldberg. Riddle said that he will be in the building and that he's willing to talk to Goldberg any time.

Riddle told Goldberg "see you in a little, bro", which annoyed Goldberg as he did not want to be addressed as "bro". Goldberg told Riddle that Riddle could have been his "bro" long time ago: “First of all, I’m not your bro. Could have been, a long time ago, you put a stop to that!”

What's next for Goldberg and Riddle?

Ahead of last week's SmackDown, Goldberg was asked about Riddle, but the WWE Hall of Famer acted as though he did not know who Riddle was.

"Who’s that? I don’t even know who that is so if you want to get a good answer from me you might want to ask me a question about someone who to me is visible," said Goldberg.

Riddle replied to this on social media by saying: "Why you always lying bro?" This feud is interesting and could result in a match in the future!

