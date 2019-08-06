WWE News: Goldberg officially returns to face two-time World champion at SummerSlam 2019

Goldberg

What's the story?

Dolph Ziggler was all set to face The Miz at SummerSlam. However, he is a lesson in why everyone should read the fine print of the contract that they are signing.

It appears that Dolph Ziggler is not going to be facing The Miz, nor is he going to face 'The Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels. Instead, he is set to face one of the legends that he has taunted so much over the past few weeks -- Goldberg.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler has been angry at everyone ever since he returned to WWE. He was angry at Kofi Kingston because it should have been him who won the WWE Championship. He was angry at the WWE Universe because they cheered Kofi Kingston and not for Ziggler.

Once he failed to do anything about either of those things, he then decided that he was angry at The Miz as well. The two brawled on The Miz TV, and the following week, Ziggler even laid out The Miz' guest, Shawn Michaels.

Throughout this time, he was taunting all the WWE legends and saying that they did not deserve to be praised, including making fun of Goldberg.

The heart of the matter

If there is one person you do not make fun of, it's Goldberg -- something that Dolph Ziggler learned the hard way on this week's WWE RAW.

Ziggler was signing the contract which he thought was for his match against The Miz at SummerSlam. Unfortunately, it was not.

The Miz revealed this to him after Ziggler was done signing the contract. He hinted that he was not facing Ziggler, instead, a legend was, looking at Shawn Michaels who was mediating proceedings.

Michaels got in Ziggler's face and told him that it was not him who was facing The Showoff at SummerSlam either.

Instead, the music of Goldberg started to play and he made his way out to the ring. Once he did appear in the ring, he signed the contract and told Ziggler that he was next.

What's next?

Goldberg is now set to face Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam 2019. It is the first match for the former World Champion after his bout with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown.