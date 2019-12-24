WWE News: Goldberg responds to criticism for infamous botched kick on Bret Hart

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Goldberg

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg responded to the recent comments made by Bret Hart, who had said that the former doesn't deserve to be in the Hall of Fame for injuring 'The Hitman' during the peak point of his career.

What happened at Starrcade 1999?

At WCW Starrcade 1999, Goldberg and Bret Hart faced-off against each other in a highly-anticipated match and as seen midway through the bout, the former caught 'The Hitman' with a thrust kick under the chin that left Hart with a concussion. This eventually led to Hart retiring from in-ring competition forever and the former WWF Champion has also criticized Goldberg, saying he shouldn't be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Goldberg responds to Bret Hart's comments

While speaking to Inside the Ropes, Goldberg responded to Bret Hart by claiming that he would've loved to work a lot more with the latter and claimed that he certainly didn't have any intentions of kicking Hart in the head. (H/T: Fightful)

"I would have loved to work more with Bret Hart and I would have loved, more than anything, to have not kicked Bret Hart in the head and what happened, happened."

Goldberg further added that the kick was definitely an accident and if he really wanted to hurt 'The Hitman' for real then he would've never gotten up. The former Universal Champion also added that Hart has always been an idol for him and the one thing that he forever be remorseful for is the misplaced kick.

There have been things said on the Internet, either by Bret or other people, that I was 'malicious' or 'he shouldn't have been in the ring with me.' I'm really sorry man, but if I really wanted to hurt the guy, he would have never have gotten up. No joke. He never would have gotten up. Accidents happen. He was an idol of mine and still is. That's one thing I will forever be remorseful for is the misplaced kick. He did kinda know it was coming. There are a couple of things in my career that I wish I could have changed. That was one of them. The length that I had an angle with him and my 'inability to be professional.' It meant very much to me to be believable. I didn't want to present a character that was, no offense, like Ric Flair. I don't run around and be goofy. I'm a competitor, not an entertainer."