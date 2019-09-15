WWE News: Goldberg rips on current Superstar; refuses to compete against him

Goldberg

One of the hottest real-life rivalries to have developed recently is the one between NXT Superstar Matt Riddle and former Universal Champion and Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Riddle has continuously taken shots at Goldberg on social media, as well as in interviews. Riddle has continued to make comments about Goldberg's in-ring talents, aiming snide remarks at the former World Champion.

The Original Bro had revealed an interesting story where he stated how Goldberg met him backstage at SummerSlam. He mentioned how he made the mistake of calling Goldberg 'bro' and the veteran responded by telling him that he isn't his bro.

He’s like “Yeah, we’ll see. I’ll see you later. And hey, it’s a pleasure meetin’ you.” And I go “The pleasure was all mine, bro.” And then he goes, “I’m not your bro,” and then I walked away. I had to come here.

Goldberg comments on Matt Riddle

Goldberg was recently interviewed by Eyes on the Game's Helen Lee, during the Olympia Expo. The WCW Icon stated that he would like to face Cain Velasquez one day but did not share the sentiment on being asked if he would compete against Matt Riddle.

"Matt who?," Goldberg said. "I don't even know who that is. I don't answer questions about people who haven't made it yet. Riddle has a long way to go."

It is clear that Golberg has not taken kindly to Riddle's continuous jabs and remarks, as the veteran wants nothing to do with the former MMA Fighter.

While Riddle has challenged Goldberg to a match more than once, it is safe to assume that we will not be seeing that match take place anytime soon.

