WWE News: Vince McMahon was surprisingly not a fan of 4-time World Champion in the beginning as per backstage reports

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 269 // 14 Sep 2019, 21:23 IST

It is a well-known fact that Vince McMahon is a hard man to please, and contrary to popular belief, Bruce Prichard recently revealed that Vince was, in fact, not huge on Shawn Michaels during his early days.

Prichard revealed Vince McMahon's relationships with the top stars of his company during his recent podcast, Something to Wrestle With. He talked about the friendship between Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, and McMahon in 1995.

Vince McMahon's equation with Shawn Michaels:

“Well, that’s accurate, but, you know, I think that a lot of it starts, most of the time, it will start from a whole different relationship. I mean, Shawn Michaels wasn’t Vince’s favorite person in the beginning. But, when [the top star gets] to that point, yeah, you got to have a strong relationship and a strong bond to be able to work together as closely as we all do.”

Even though Vince wasn't a fan of Shawn Michaels initially, it is interesting that he eventually came to consider Michaels a friend and built a very close relationship with the 2-time Hall of Famer. In fact, Vince even got teary-eyed during Michaels's first induction into the HOF.

On Vince McMahon wanting input from Superstars:

"Vince wants their input just as much as anything because they're the guys out there carrying that ball and they're the ones that are putting the company on their back.

“It’s not like, ‘God, I love you and I’m gonna make you champ,’ It’s, ‘We’re gonna put this on you, and we’re gonna get through it together.’ And if a bond builds, a bond builds, sometimes the bond doesn’t build.”

