WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 8 currently active top Superstars who have been surprisingly left off the card

Daniel Bryan

WWE's next major PPV - Clash of Champions - is just days away and the excitement could not be higher. The PPV will see all of the current WWE Championships be defended on the show and an exciting plethora of matches have been announced.

However, everything has a flip-side and while we will get to watch extraordinary talents perform at the grand stage, there are also a lot of established Superstars who will not be a part of the event.

Before we start the list, I would like to give a special mention to Ali, Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Natalya and Sami Zayn who will not be seen competing at Clash of Champions:

#8 Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psychopath is not having a dream run like many had initially imagined for him. While backstage reports stated time and again that the former IC Champion is high on WWE's list of Superstars to push, unfortunately, he has been nothing more than a lackey for the most part of his stint.

McIntyre won't be able to compete at the Clash of Champions PPV as the Superstar has undergone minor surgery for his recurring injury issues.

#7 Ricochet

Another top Superstar that the WWE Management as well as the WWE Universe is high on but won't be part of the Clash of Champions this Sunday is Ricochet.

The former US Champion was unable to make it to the finals of the KOTR tournament as he lost to Baron Corbin in the first-ever triple threat match in the tournament. Reports suggest that Paul Heyman is very 'high' on the former NXT North American Champion, who will likely get a push after Clash of Champions.

