WWE News: Goldust is now an honorary Sherriff's Deputy in Williamson County, Texas

Goldust and Cody Rhodes shared a moment together

What's the story?

WWE veteran Goldust added another notch on his belt yesterday when he became an honorary sheriff's deputy in Williamson County, Texas. Criminals better keep an eye out as they would not want this particular lawman on their tail.

'The Golden One' shared his experience with his fans and followers on Twitter. WWE shared the news of his swearing in on their website.

In case you didn't know...

Goldust underwent surgery on both of his knees in July after Kurt Angle refused to give him a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In his recent run in WWE, he had tried to rekindle his old gimmick, revamping it, with himself in a director's chair. He used to give promos full of film references, and embraced the idea of the 'Shattered Dreams Production'.

His momentum had slowed down before that, with his 'Golden Truth' tag team with R-Truth going nowhere. His heel-turn allowed him to explore his legendary character further while displaying remarkable athletic ability and speed in the ring despite being 49-years old.

The heart of the matter

Goldust was sworn into the position of honorary Sherriff's deputy of Williamson County, Texas by Sheriff Robert Chody. The Sherriff shared the video of the swearing-in ceremony on his Twitter profile.

Today I had the honor of swearing in our Honorary Deputy Dustin Rhodes @Goldust. He is now part of the WCSO family! pic.twitter.com/qCPInQR3lh — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 26, 2018

He mentioned that he had the honour of swearing-in Dustin 'Goldust' Rhodes into the position. Goldust then took to Twitter to talk about how humbled he was to be given such an honour. He thanked Sherriff Cody, as well as K9 Axel, the police dog.

A truly incredibly humbling day for me today. Thank you Aaron with @WK9axel and @SheriffChody . So awesome. pic.twitter.com/ItfYDtf1ks — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 26, 2018

Lawbreakers better watch out, with the Golden One now on the job.

What's next?

Goldust is expected to be out of action for the foreseeable future after having gone through surgery on both his knees. It appears as if the Austin, Texas native is up and about, however. He may return to WWE sooner than expected.

He is not the only WWE legend to be holding a position of honour, with Kane campaigning to be the mayor of Knox County.

Despite his age, Goldust has managed to maintain his fitness throughout. We at Sportskeeda, congratulate Goldust for securing such an honour.

