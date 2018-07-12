WWE News: Goldust on the only goal he has left in WWE

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.83K // 12 Jul 2018, 16:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Is Goldust riding off into the sunset soon?

What's the story?

WWE veteran and legend Goldust was asked on Twitter about what his final goal in WWE is before riding off into the sunset, and the response was simple: A world championship.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Goldust has been out of action for a while and recently revealed that he's undergone surgery for both of his knees. What it means for his career is yet to be seen.

Goldust is now the longest-serving member of the WWE roster, having been in the business for 28 years and almost a good two decades for WWE itself. He's a decorated superstar, having won over 20 championships between WWE and WCW.

He hadn't been doing too much in the past few years but was involved in a few storylines, sometimes constantly switching between heel and face. However, he's without a doubt one of the most respected members on the roster, primarily due to his veteran status.

He also had stints in TNA and a few years in the independent circuit under his belt.

The heart of the matter

Goldust opened up on Twitter saying that the World Championship is the final thing he wants to accomplish in his career before saying goodbye

Win the World title. That’s it. Nothing else https://t.co/YxJlHPGz9A — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018

While we all know that it's close to impossible that Goldust becomes World champion, it's understandable that it's the final goal he wants to accomplish. He's one title away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion and joining an elite club in WWE.

What's next?

Goldust is now rehabbing both his knees after undergoing successful surgery. Hopefully, his comeback results in one last good run for Goldust. He deserves to go out in the best way possible after serving the company and the business for so long.

Would you like to see Goldust become World Champion? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com