WWE News: Goldust says he will surely be at ALL-IN 2

All-In

Goldust recently spoke with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast and discussed the success of All In and what it meant for his brother Cody.

Goldust, who is the son of late Dusty Rhodes and elder brother of Cody, is himself a former multi-time Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion with WWE.

Goldust is currently on hiatus as he had to undergo a double knee surgery.

Cody and The Young Buck's promotional debut: ALL IN, which took place on the 1st of September was a massive success drawing in a crowd of more than 10,000 people.

The show saw Cody win the NWA World Championship by defeating Nick Aldis.

Here is what Goldust had to say about All-In and him not being able to attend:

Man, what an awesome night that was. I mean it was incredible. Me and Cody talked a couple of weeks before it and he wanted me to be there so, so bad and I wanted to be there more than anything. I was told by my office that I couldn't go.

I wanted to be there more than anything. But to actually be on patrol in Williamson County (TX) and watching FITE TV on my phone and then on my iPad, and seeing the reactions and talking back and forth, because we had kind of a lackadaisical night [on patrol]. To watch the build up and the matches and to finally get to that match and see my family there, my sisters, my mom. For him to win and to see the emotion on his face, it was real.

Goldust also stated that he can not wait for All-In 2 to take place and will surely be at that one.

It is not clear right now as to when All-In 2 will take place and even if it will take place or not. However, having Goldust there to promote and support his younger brother will certainly be a sight to behold.

