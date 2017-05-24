WWE News: Goldust speaks out on teaming with R-Truth and Jinder Mahal winning the WWE Championship

Goldust spills the beans on his former tag team partner, R-Truth, and what he thinks of Jinder Mahal being WWE Champion.

by zackheydorn News 24 May 2017, 10:43 IST

What’s the story?

It seems that Goldust is back in the director’s chair once again. In an interview with Fox Sports, the newly minted heel Goldust spoke out on a number of topics including teaming with R-Truth and Jinder Mahal winning the WWE Championship over the weekend at Backlash.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldust has been a mainstay in the WWE since the mid-90s and is a fixture of the Attitude Era. He’s a multiple time WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE Tag Team Champion. Most recently, Goldust partnered with R-Truth in the Golden Truth tag-team.

The team had been positioned as comedic jobbers for much of its run until recently when Goldust turned heel on his partner after a match against the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Goldust has since returned to the creepy incarnation of his character for what could be his final singles run in this business and with the WWE.

At 48, he is one of the oldest active members on the Monday Night Raw roster.

The heart of the matter

When speaking with Fox Sports, Goldust detailed his experience teaming with R-Truth, as well as what led to the team’s demise.

“You know, we had a lot of fun early on doing the backstage thing. It was funny, it was entertaining… and then somewhere along the way, R-Truth was trying to oversee everything instead of letting things organically fit together for us as a team. He stopped communicating with me about the way things were done. He saw it one way, he wanted to do it his way. And his way… to me, when you’ve been in the business for as long as I have, wasn’t the right way. In a sense, he was holding me back.”

Goldust turns heel and destroys R-Truth

Goldust also discussed Jinder Mahal shockingly winning the WWE Championship from Randy Orton over the weekend at WWE Backlash.

“I’m very happy for Jinder, because he left and came back and busted his ass and trained hard and he has probably the best physique here in WWE. He looks great, has a great attitude, and is a genuinely good human being, and I couldn’t be happier for him. Congratulations to Jinder Mahal. You never say never in our company, and that proved the point last night. It was just a month ago or two months ago that he was in eight-man tags with us. He was in that comedy-style eight-man tag match that we’ve had for the last year, and now he’s world champion. That goes to say something.”

The impact

You can tell Goldust is a product of the Attitude Era as he took this moment with Fox Sports to further tell the story between him and R-Truth instead of strictly burying kayfabe. Both Goldust and R-Truth were floundering before the Goldust heel turn and now they both have something to do.

This certainly won’t be a main event level feud but will be something interesting in the middle of the card that Raw desperately needs right now.

Author’s note

First and foremost, I’m incredibly happy to see Goldust back with a more serious character instead of his comedy shtick. That gimmick had its place but the time for it has passed. Many fans nowadays don’t know where Goldust’s real character came from.

With this heel turn, Goldust will be able to step down memory lane and show the current WWE Universe why he’s such an iconic figure. I expect the feud with R-Truth to be short-lived. My hope is that Goldust then takes this character up the card a bit and finish his career off with a feud that elevates an up-and-coming Superstar.

