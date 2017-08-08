WWE News: Goldust to Make Big Reveal at SummerSlam

Goldust's on the lookout for his next special someone, with some kind of revelation penciled in for this year's SummerSlam show...

08 Aug 2017

Goldust is on the lookout for a hero

What’s the story?

Last night on Raw, Goldust got in on the SummerSlam hype by teasing a major reveal for the Aug 20 pay-per-view. In another of his trademark “shattered dreams” vignettes, he spoke of the pay-per-view being “the big audition” at which he’ll be on the lookout for his next “hero, villain or beautiful starlet”. Check out the vignette in question below:

In case you didn’t know…

Goldust’s been enjoying a bit of a renaissance as of late. Back in May, he blindsided his former partner R-Truth to turn heel for the first time since 2015. Since then he’s spent much of his TV time cutting the kind of old-school, movie-inspired promos that made his gimmick such a hit during its early days—and truth be told, those promos have been pretty damn awesome.

Going in depth

Beyond the typically odd language, such as his claim of having so much love to give that he’s about to burst, Goldust's given us plenty of teases in this latest vignette. As well as the “hero, villain or beautiful starlet” line, he also noted that whoever the person in question is, they’re going shine like gold under his direction.

That suggests that this big reveal could cover just about anything from another valet to a new tag team partner, or even some kind of protégé to whom he himself could act as something of a manager.

What's next?

Obviously, the most immediate step will be the big reveal at SummerSlam. Although, that reveal could, unfortunately, end up being relegated to the pre-show given how stacked the card is.

Looking past the PPV, though, and depending on who exactly this mystery player is, this angle could lead to a tag team title run, or perhaps even a Goldust singles push with this prospective new valet in his corner.

Author’s take

Goldust’s recent promos have been as great as ever, so it’s good to see the writers keeping up that momentum with this latest tease for SummerSlam. It almost makes up for blowing off that R-Truth feud on a throwaway episode of Raw last month…

Regardless of who, or what, this big reveal proves to be, here’s hoping they continue to give Goldust that spotlight he deserves because, as he’s proved for the better part of two decades, he has got a canny knack of turning just about anything he touches into gold.

Pun fully intended.

