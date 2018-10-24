WWE News: Good news for RAW after Dean Ambrose's heel turn

The unexpected change in character led to a big viewership spike

What's the story?

They say that triumph is born from tragedy. After Roman Reigns made the announcement to the world that he's been battling leukemia for eleven years and Dean Ambrose turned heel on Seth Rollins, RAW saw a big increase in terms of viewership.

This figure is notable because RAW faced some major competition from Monday Night Football. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the statistics.

In case you didn't know...

RAW had a lot for fans, this week. There was a segment from D-Generation X as well as a contract signing segment between Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey that led to some heated words.

There was even a face turn from Elias, one of RAW's top heels. All of these events led to a lot more viewers tuning in than usual. Of course, the biggest talking point of the night was not a storyline development- Roman Reigns' unfortunate announcement.

The heart of the matter

RAW saw a 6.3% rise in viewership this week. While last week's episode had garnered a sum total of 2.397 million viewers, this week saw a steep climb all the way to 2.548 million, making it the highest viewership since the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

While this is still not a healthy number, one assumes that a lot of eyes are drawn to football right now and once the season is done, the numbers will pick up again. The first hour had the most number of viewers at 2.609 million while the final hour had only 2.413 million.

What's next?

RAW has left us with the strongest cliffhanger in a while. Could we see Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins take us into the rivalry of the year, next week? Also, what will the fallout of Evolution be?

