WWE News: Game of Thrones star Lena Headey set to play Paige's mum in upcoming film

Nick Frost is also set to play Paige's father.

How will the dynamic between mother and daughter come across in the film?

What's the story?

Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey will play Saraya Knight, aka Paige's mother, in the upcoming film 'Fighting With My Family', which will detail their journey through the world of professional wrestling. The news was announced on The Rock's official Twitter page, wth Nick Frost also set to play Paige's father.

In case you didn't know...

Lena Headey is an extremely successful actress, with her most notable performance coming as Cersei Lannister in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones. Headey is rumoured to be one of the highest paid actors on television right now, earning a staggering $1.1 million per episode in addition to landing three consecutive Emmy award nominations.

Heart of the matter

The role of Saraya Knight will likely be one of the most difficult and fascinating in the movie, with it being a complete polar opposite to the characters we are used to seeing Headey play.

Alongside Nick Frost, the two will have an interesting chemistry together, and many people are shocked at how the film has been able to acquire the services of such a star performer.

What's next?

The casting revelations are continuing to come thick and fast, with the production of Fighting With My Family going a lot quicker than most people thought. It's clear that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been working on this for some time already, having revealed that he originally thought of the idea back in 2012.

As we look ahead, prepare for a quick release date within the next year or two.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great that they've managed to get Headey on board, as she's perhaps one of the most talented actresses on television right now. Alongside Nick Frost, we couldn't be happier about how things are turning out for this movie, and it's mad to see how much work is going into this.

Unlike some other WWE Studios productions, we're extremely confident about it will turn out well.

With Paige already tweeting about the whole situation, it seems likely that she'll be back in the fold at the WWE, once she has fully healed from injury, and given the lack of depth on Monday Night Raw that's great news all round.

