WWE News - Grudge match, championship battle and more confirmed for next week's SmackDown

Multiple Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers will be held on next week's show.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships as well.

​ We will get a sneak peek into the history between Wyatt and Strowman

With three weeks to go for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the recent episode of SmackDown featured two qualifiers for the Money in the Bank contract ladder matches. While Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro, Dana Brooke picked up a win over Naomi to confirm their spots in the respective six-person matches.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020

Although Bryan successfully earned his place, his friend Drew Gulak might have a tough time in securing his spot as he goes one-on-one against King Corbin next week. The other Money in the Bank contract ladder match qualifier set to take place on the upcoming SmackDown will feature Sasha Banks against Lacey Evans. The Sassy Southern Belle has been trying to make a statement out of Banks for the last few months and their battle next week might conclude this feud.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be in action on the coming episode of Friday Night SmackDown as they defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Carmella and Dana Brooke. The match was made official after the two teams confronted each other backstage during last week's show.

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will put his title on the line against Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank. As evident on this week's SmackDown, Wyatt has already started his attempts to gain a psychological advantage against the Monster Among Men. On the upcoming episode, WWE is set to recall the history shared between the two, dating back to their days in The Wyatt Family.

Braun Strowman mentioned on SmackDown this week that he wants to erase his memory of being ever associated with Bray Wyatt but immediately after, he received a surprise gift that consisted of his previous black sheep mask. The present definitely baffled the WWE Universal Champion and it will be interesting to see how he responds after an entire vignette is aired based on his Wyatt Family days.

SmackDown will also feature a tribute to Triple H to celebrate his 25th anniversary in WWE. However, it is yet to be revealed how the celebrations will unfold on the episode.