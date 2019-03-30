×
WWE News: Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to wrestle on Monday Night Raw 

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
133   //    30 Mar 2019, 23:25 IST

The Glamazon is Back!
The Glamazon is Back!

What's the Story?

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will make an unexpected return to the ring next week on the final Raw before WrestleMania.

The Glamazon will team with Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley against the team of Nia Jax, Tamina and The IIconics.

In case you didn't know

Phoenix was working as a guest commentator for the women's division until the Fastlane pay-per-view when Tamina and Jax attacked everyone at ringside.

After confronting the Samoan duo, Phoenix and Natalya reformed their tag team "The Divas of Doom" and said they wanted to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships held by Banks & Bayley.

The heart of the matter

Phoenix will wrestle her first match in nearly seven years this Monday as she teams up with her tag team partner and future opponents at WrestleMania 35.

Phoenix has not wrestled on Raw since the October 29, 2012 episode where she defeated former WWE Superstar AJ Lee.

Phoenix left the WWE after that match and said that her family was the main reason she was leaving the company after leaving the following message on Twitter:

“My family waited patiently for 10 years while I chased my dreams.I decided it was time to come home to put family first. That’s the reason.”

Natalya & Phoenix would form their tag team, the Divas of Doom, in 2011, as the two women would go on to dominate the division, leading to Phoenix winning the Diva's Championship for the final time in her career.

The Divas of Doom would split up just before WrestleMania 28, where Phoenix teamed with Eve Torres to take on Kelly Kelly and WWE Ambassador and former Today Access Hollywood correspondent Maria Menounos.

What's Next?

WrestleMania 35 will take place Sunday, April 7, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey where Banks & Bayley will defend the tag team titles in a fatal four-way tag team match against The IIconics, Tamina & Jax and the Divas of Doom.

WWE Raw Beth Phoenix Natalya Women Wrestling
Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
Journalist and Photographer from Chicago, IL. Finishing up a Masters program in journalism at Columbia College Chicago. Been covering wrestling since 2015, joined Sportskeeda back in 2016, Twitter: SGCSpeaks Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
