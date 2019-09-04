WWE News: Hall of Famer comments on Chad Gable's win in the King Of The Ring quarterfinals

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 405 // 04 Sep 2019, 10:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gable produced a shocker by beating Andrade tonight

Tonight's SmackDown Live showcased the remaining two quarterfinal matches for this year's WWE King of the Ring tournament. In the first quarterfinals, Elias picked up the win over Ali while in the other one, Chad Gable defeated Andrade.

Gable's progress to the semifinals came as a surprise to many as El Idolo seemed to be the one to win the entire tournament. The WWE Universe even termed Gable as an underdog, who somehow managed to escape with a win.

WWE Hall of Famer and the former Olympic Gold medalist Kurt Angle took exception to this and tweeted in the favor of Chad Gable.

To me, @WWEGable was never an underdog. I knew early on how great he is, and was. He’s now getting the opportunity to prove how f’ing great he truly is. They say he’s the next Kurt Angle. He is not!!!! He’s Chad Gable, and he’s gonna win King of the Ring!!!! #itstrue #KOTR2019 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 4, 2019

Kurt Angles shares his thoughts on Chad Gable

Chad Gable and Kurt Angle both share the similar amateur wrestling background. Although Gable doesn't have notable success as a singles performer in WWE, his style and wrestling skills have been appreciated by many, including the WWE Hall of Famer. Kurt Angle was so impressed with Gable's performance, he chose to face him in an one-on-one match during his 'Farewell tour'.

Hence, Angle objected when the fans were calling the former SmackDown Tag team Champion an underdog after winning his match against Andrade.

The Olympic Gold medalist stated the King of the Ring tournament is finally providing Gable with the oppurtunity to showcase the immense potential he possesses and that he has the capability of being known as the first Chad Gable, not the second Kurt Angle.

Chad Gable's WWE run

Gable entered the main roster with Jason Jordan as the American Alphas and they won the SmackDown Tag team Championships. But his career went downhill when Jordan left for RAW. His tag team stint with Shelton Benjamin was not fruitful either.

However, Chad Gable now has the oppurtunity to right all the wrongs and establish himself as one of the premier atheletes in WWE if he wins the King of the Ring tournament.