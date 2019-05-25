WWE News: Hall of Famer wasn't pleased with WrestleMania 35 main event

The main event of WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham recently spoke with The Hannibal TV and shared his thoughts on WrestleMania 35's main event.

Graham didn't seem too pleased with the match and said that it was horrible.

In case you didn't know...

The main event of WrestleMania 35 was a history-making one. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair became the first three women to headline a WrestleMania. The seeds for the match were planted way back after last year's 'Mania, where Charlotte Flair broke Auska's undefeated streak, and Ronda Rousey made an impressive debut.

The rumour mill began spinning, and speculations started running around regarding a one-on-one match between Flair and Rousey at WrestleMania 35. The plans eventually changed when Becky Lynch came up with the gimmick of The Man, which became incredibly popular. Becky's popularity helped her bag both Women's Titles by pinning Ronda Rousey to close the show.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with The Hannibal TV, Graham had some scathing comments towards Ronda Rousey and the main event of 'Mania. He said that Ronda received the biggest push a woman has gotten in the history of this business, and she still wasn't over.

He also stated that the 'Mania match didn't live up to the expectations, and an opportunity was missed with the main event.

It was a horrible match. I saw highlights of it, but it was a perfect opportunity for Vince to use those three girls…because of Rousey’s UFC past, even though she got her ass kicked in those last two fights.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey hasn't been seen since her loss at The Show of Shows. She is currently enjoying her vacation with husband Travis Browne, at Browsey Acres. Rousey will come back at an undetermined date, most probably by WrestleMania 36.

What did you think of the main event of 'Mania?