WWE News: Hall of Famer compares Becky Lynch to The Rock

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 116 // 26 Jun 2019, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lynch and The Rock

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on WWE Watch Along during Stomping Grounds last weekend.

Booker heaped praise on Becky Lynch, and proceeded to compare her with The Rock.

In case you didn't know...

It's safe to say at this point in time that Becky Lynch is one of the most popular Superstars in recent history. Her incredible journey from being an afterthought on the SmackDown Live roster, to winning the main event of WrestleMania 35, is nothing but inspirational.

Although Lynch lost her SmackDown Live Women's Title at Money In The Bank last month, she still holds the Raw belt and has successfully defended it on several occasions. Recently, she was seen taking on a more prominent role as she came out to the rescue of her real-life boyfriend Seth Rollins during the closing moments of Stomping Grounds.

Also read: NJPW wrestler buries his WWE character and warns Jon Moxley

The heart of the matter

While talking about Becky Lynch on WWE Watch Along, Hall of Famer Booker T had nothing but good things to say for the Raw Women's Champion. Booker went on to compare her with one of the greatest Superstars in the history of WWE, The Rock, in terms of their rise to the top.

Everybody knew how good The Rock was, all the boys in the locker room knew how good he was. So it was our job to push him even further. And that's where [Becky] is. Becky is at the point where she and everybody in the locker room knows how good she is.

What's next?

Becky Lynch is all set to team up with Seth Rollins and take on Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin at WWE Extreme Rules.

What are your thoughts on Booker's comments? Share your opinion in the comments section below.