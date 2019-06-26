×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Hall of Famer compares Becky Lynch to The Rock

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
116   //    26 Jun 2019, 12:09 IST

Lynch and The Rock
Lynch and The Rock

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on WWE Watch Along during Stomping Grounds last weekend.

Booker heaped praise on Becky Lynch, and proceeded to compare her with The Rock.

In case you didn't know...

It's safe to say at this point in time that Becky Lynch is one of the most popular Superstars in recent history. Her incredible journey from being an afterthought on the SmackDown Live roster, to winning the main event of WrestleMania 35, is nothing but inspirational.

Although Lynch lost her SmackDown Live Women's Title at Money In The Bank last month, she still holds the Raw belt and has successfully defended it on several occasions. Recently, she was seen taking on a more prominent role as she came out to the rescue of her real-life boyfriend Seth Rollins during the closing moments of Stomping Grounds.

Also read: NJPW wrestler buries his WWE character and warns Jon Moxley


The heart of the matter

While talking about Becky Lynch on WWE Watch Along, Hall of Famer Booker T had nothing but good things to say for the Raw Women's Champion. Booker went on to compare her with one of the greatest Superstars in the history of WWE, The Rock, in terms of their rise to the top.

Everybody knew how good The Rock was, all the boys in the locker room knew how good he was. So it was our job to push him even further. And that's where [Becky] is. Becky is at the point where she and everybody in the locker room knows how good she is.

What's next?

Becky Lynch is all set to team up with Seth Rollins and take on Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin at WWE Extreme Rules.

What are your thoughts on Booker's comments? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds The Rock Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE News: Hall of Famer wants Becky Lynch to confront Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw Superstar reveals new product to brutally insult Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch explains why she came out to save Seth Rollins
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason WWE made Becky Lynch interfere in Seth Rollins' match at Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
5 most successful power couples in WWE history
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: 4 Potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans - Raw Women's Championship 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page compares Becky Lynch to WWE Hall of Famer
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins blasts WWE's critics and calls himself 'untouchable'
RELATED STORY
6 things WWE subtly told us on Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
Five genius moves WWE made at Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us