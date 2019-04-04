WWE News: Hall of Famer compares Indie Superstar to The Rock

The Rock vs John Cena at WrestleMania 28

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on the Busted Open Radio show recently and had nothing but praise for the current ROH World Champion, Jay Lethal.

Henry stated that Lethal deserves to be mentioned alongside the likes of The Rock and Ron Simmons.

In case you didn't know...

Jay Lethal was one of the most popular X-division wrestlers on TNA, going on to win the title on 6 different occasions. Currently, he is Ring of Honor's World Champion. While in TNA, Lethal was put into a major feud with the legendary Ric Flair and his faction, Fortune. The storyline cemented the fact that Jay Lethal was fully capable of holding his own against the likes of Flair and AJ Styles.

The heart of the matter

Henry heaped praise upon Jay Lethal, stating that he was as better as The Rock, and adding that he is proud of Lethal for headlining MSG.

Jay Lethal, you are a friend, but more than that you are a contemporary. You deserve to be spoke of in the same breath as The Rock, Ron Simmons, Booker T, Mark Henry. The list goes on of African American wrestlers that have paved the way throughout history. You are setting the stage for the next generations after you. I'm very proud that you're headlining Madison Square Garden.

"I am very proud that you're headlining Madison Square Garden...



... Jay Lethal and Kofi Kingston are at the top of the game right now."@TheMarkHenry is proud of the African American influence @TheLethalJay & @TrueKofi are giving the wrestling community this weekend. pic.twitter.com/hkFV5wvSoc — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 2, 2019

Henry also shared his views on Kofi Kingston getting a WWE Title shot at 'Mania.

When people say there's no African American influence in pro wrestling, I'll be damned if there's not an African American influence. Jay Lethal and Kofi Kingston are at the top of the game right now.

What's next?

Jay Lethal holds the record for the most combined days as ROH World Champion, while Kofi Kingston is all set to compete for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35.

Do you agree with Mark Henry on this comparison?

