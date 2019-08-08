WWE News: Hall of Famer explains why Dolph Ziggler should defeat Goldberg at SummerSlam

Goldberg vs Ziggler

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac recently discussed Goldberg taking on Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam, on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

X-Pac stated that Goldberg should give back to the business by putting over Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn't know...

This past Monday on Raw, Dolph Ziggler signed a contract to face The Miz at SummerSlam 2019. After Ziggler was done signing the papers, Miz revealed that it's not him that Dolph is going to face at The Biggest Party of the Summer. For a few seconds, it was teased that Shawn Michaels will be the one to take on Ziggler, but he cleared his name almost immediately.

Suddenly, Goldberg of all people came out to a loud ovation. The former World Champion hit the ring and signed the papers to make the match official, as the crowd chanted his name in unison. Ziggler was superkicked by Shawn Michaels to end the show.

The heart of the matter...

While talking about the upcoming SummerSlam encounter between Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler, WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac stated that he would like to see Goldberg put Ziggler over at the event. According to Waltman, it would be a good gesture on the part of Goldberg.

I would like to see Dolph win this. I think that would be a good gesture. Since this is a work and everything, and one shouldn't have too big of an ego, maybe it would be good to give back to the business and leave Dolph better off than when he started this.

What's next?

Goldberg will meet Ziggler this Sunday at SummerSlam, emanating from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

