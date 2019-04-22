×
WWE News: Hall of Famer explains why DX shouldn't have headlined the HoF

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
497   //    22 Apr 2019, 11:30 IST

DX headlined this year's Hall of Fame
DX headlined this year's Hall of Fame

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently talked about DX headlining the WWE Hall of Fame, on his podcast.

Ross stated that the Hall of Fame should be headlined by a singles competitor that stands above the rest, unlike what ended up happening at this year's ceremony.


In case you didn't know...


This year's edition of the WWE Hall of Fame saw one of the most influential factions of all time, D-Generation X getting inducted. The group consisted of WWE COO Triple H, The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels, The New Age Outlaws, X-Pac, and The Ninth Wonder of the World, Chyna.

The notorious faction ended up headlining the Hall of Fame, unlike what the fans were used to seeing in the past.


The heart of the matter

In the storied history of the WWE Hall of Fame, the class has been headlined by singles competitors, like Hulk Hogan (2005), Stone Cold Steve Austin (2009), The Ultimate Warrior (2014), Ric Flair (2008), and more. Jim Ross talked in-depth on how the show could have been better if it was headlined by a singles star.

He stated that this year's ceremony lacked the 'sizzle' that it has shown in previous years. He also added that he doesn't have a problem with DX going in, but the faction shouldn't have headlined the class.

The Hall Of Fame, it seemed to me, I don't want to say it was a throwaway because it was not a throwaway. It just seemed to not have as much sizzle this year as it has in previous years. Well, I think those ensemble casts are… like DX certainly should have gone in and I don't have an issue with anybody going in. It's not my call, but the bottom line is that one predominant headliner that stands above the pack did not exist this year, in my opinion.

What's next?

Jim Ross is all set for a brand new career path, as a Senior Advisor for All Elite Wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Ross' comments?

Tags:
WWE Hall of Fame D-Generation X Triple H Jim Ross
