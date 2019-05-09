×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Hall of Famer has surprising reaction to The Revival's booking

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
181   //    09 May 2019, 12:30 IST

The Revival with Vince
The Revival with Vince

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently took to Twitter to chime in on a fan's tweet regarding the Revival's burial.

Ray stated that it's up to the wrestlers to create magic with the worst of angles, referring to a storyline he once did with Chris Jericho and Christian.


In case you didn't know...

Recently, it was reported that WWE offered a large sum to The Revival to stay with the promotion for the next 5 years, which both wrestlers apparently rejected. Almost immediately, The Revival was put into a storyline with The Usos, which saw the twins filming Dash Wilder shaving Scott Dawson's back in a washroom.

The preview for this week's Raw contained a subtle warning to the duo, which got a reply from Dawson via his Instagram handle.

Also read: 5 creepiest segments of all time


The heart of the matter

A fan took to Twitter and posted an image that featured Bully Ray. He called out the fans who were angry at WWE's treatment of The Revival, and stated that something like this has happened in the past, and involved three future Hall of Famers in Bully Ray, Chris Jericho, and Christian.

Ray had an interesting answer to the tweet. He posted a reply to it, adding that no matter how bad the cards you've been dealt are, it's up to you to make the most of them. Ray was referring to the fact that he, Jericho, and Christian managed to turn a bad storyline into something interesting, and The Revival could do the same.


What's next?

The Revival's burial continued on this week's Raw, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. Here's hoping the duo manages to turn this angle into compelling TV.

What are your thoughts on Bully Ray's comments?

Tags:
WWE Raw The Revival Vince McMahon Bubba Ray Dudley
Advertisement
3 WWE Superstars who have backstage heat and 3 everyone loves
RELATED STORY
WWE Unpopular Opinion: Vince McMahon is operating the WWE in panic mode
RELATED STORY
WWE News: RAW Superstar responds to WWE's warning 
RELATED STORY
5 things which Triple H will change if he takes over from Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest Things Vince McMahon Made Perfectly Clear On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (May 6)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprising details regarding this week's RAW revealed
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw (February 11)
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE might currently be in panic mode
RELATED STORY
7 Mistakes WWE Made On Raw This Week(29 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us