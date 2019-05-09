WWE News: Hall of Famer has surprising reaction to The Revival's booking

The Revival with Vince

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently took to Twitter to chime in on a fan's tweet regarding the Revival's burial.

Ray stated that it's up to the wrestlers to create magic with the worst of angles, referring to a storyline he once did with Chris Jericho and Christian.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, it was reported that WWE offered a large sum to The Revival to stay with the promotion for the next 5 years, which both wrestlers apparently rejected. Almost immediately, The Revival was put into a storyline with The Usos, which saw the twins filming Dash Wilder shaving Scott Dawson's back in a washroom.

The preview for this week's Raw contained a subtle warning to the duo, which got a reply from Dawson via his Instagram handle.

The heart of the matter

Its all about how you play them. https://t.co/3gVzHUbBdt — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 8, 2019

A fan took to Twitter and posted an image that featured Bully Ray. He called out the fans who were angry at WWE's treatment of The Revival, and stated that something like this has happened in the past, and involved three future Hall of Famers in Bully Ray, Chris Jericho, and Christian.

Ray had an interesting answer to the tweet. He posted a reply to it, adding that no matter how bad the cards you've been dealt are, it's up to you to make the most of them. Ray was referring to the fact that he, Jericho, and Christian managed to turn a bad storyline into something interesting, and The Revival could do the same.

What's next?

The Revival's burial continued on this week's Raw, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. Here's hoping the duo manages to turn this angle into compelling TV.

What are your thoughts on Bully Ray's comments?