WWE News: RAW Superstar responds to WWE's warning

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 215 // 04 May 2019, 10:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dash Wilder took to Instagram and responded to the message

What's the story?

The preview for the upcoming episode of Raw on WWE's website saw the company supposedly sending a warning to The Revival.

Dash Wilder took to Instagram and responded to the message, stating: "bring it on".

In case you didn't know...

It was recently reported that Vince McMahon offered a huge amount of money to The Revival to stay in the company. The duo was offered $500,000 each, on an annual basis for the next five years.

Interestingly, The Revival chose to reject Vince McMahon's offer. This past week on Monday Night Raw, the fans were horrified to see the tag team being featured in a rather embarrassing segment.

The angle saw The Usos filming Dash Wilder shaving Scott Dawson's back in a washroom. Later, it was reported that the angle was carried out as a punishment for The Revival, for rejecting Vince McMahon's contracts.

The heart of the matter

The preview for next week's Raw left fans wondering whether WWE is issuing a warning to The Revival. The last statement of the preview read:

In other words, this could be the beginning of a whole new Revival or the first humiliation of many. The choice is up to them.

Dash Wilder, like many others, was quick to notice the subtle warning hidden in the message. He posted the screenshot of the preview, and added a caption to the picture. Wilder replied with "bring it on", with a horde of fans slamming the company in the comment section, for its treatment of The Revival.

What's next?

The Revival is in hot water at the moment, and the offer rejection doesn't seem to have sat well with Vince McMahon. It would be interesting to see how this storyline develops in the coming weeks.

What was your reaction to the infamous segment on Raw?