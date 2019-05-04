×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: RAW Superstar responds to WWE's warning 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
215   //    04 May 2019, 10:09 IST

Dash Wilder took to Instagram and responded to the message
Dash Wilder took to Instagram and responded to the message

What's the story?

The preview for the upcoming episode of Raw on WWE's website saw the company supposedly sending a warning to The Revival.

Dash Wilder took to Instagram and responded to the message, stating: "bring it on".


In case you didn't know...


It was recently reported that Vince McMahon offered a huge amount of money to The Revival to stay in the company. The duo was offered $500,000 each, on an annual basis for the next five years.

Interestingly, The Revival chose to reject Vince McMahon's offer. This past week on Monday Night Raw, the fans were horrified to see the tag team being featured in a rather embarrassing segment.

The angle saw The Usos filming Dash Wilder shaving Scott Dawson's back in a washroom. Later, it was reported that the angle was carried out as a punishment for The Revival, for rejecting Vince McMahon's contracts.


The heart of the matter

The preview for next week's Raw left fans wondering whether WWE is issuing a warning to The Revival. The last statement of the preview read:

In other words, this could be the beginning of a whole new Revival or the first humiliation of many. The choice is up to them.

Dash Wilder, like many others, was quick to notice the subtle warning hidden in the message. He posted the screenshot of the preview, and added a caption to the picture. Wilder replied with "bring it on", with a horde of fans slamming the company in the comment section, for its treatment of The Revival.


What's next?

The Revival is in hot water at the moment, and the offer rejection doesn't seem to have sat well with Vince McMahon. It would be interesting to see how this storyline develops in the coming weeks.

What was your reaction to the infamous segment on Raw?

Tags:
WWE Raw The Revival Vince McMahon Dash Wilder
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: WWE to add two months to unhappy RAW Superstar's contract?
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (29th April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprising details regarding this week's RAW revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT Champions move to WWE RAW at Superstar Shake-Up with new names
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup: 4 RAW stars who must move to SmackDown and 4 who must not
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstars tease introducing another title belt design
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (April 8)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (22nd April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw (15th April 2019): Start Time, Preview, Location, of Monday Night Raw | WWE Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dash Wilder comments on The Revival's lackluster title run
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us