WWE Rumors: WWE offers The Revival a massive 5-year deal 

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
997   //    30 Apr 2019, 01:35 IST

The Revival
The Revival

What's the story?

According to Fightful, WWE has offered both members of The Revival five-year deals worth $500,0000, to which the duo has not yet responded to,

In case you didn't know...

Revival is currently part of the Raw's tag team division. They dropped their tag team championship titles earlier this month at Wrestlemania 35 to the team of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

Earlier in January this year, reports were surfacing about the duo being unhappy with their position and had asked for their release from WWE. They were asked to ride things out and see where they stand after a couple of months. But, a tag team title reign and a Wrestlemania appearance later, things continue to remain the same.

The heart of the matter

Fightful reported that both the members of Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, were offered five-year deals which would account to $500,000 per year. It was additionally reported that they have not yet accepted the offer. They further stated that the team has no plans to accept the tabled offer as they might be looking to leave the company after their current contract expires.

WWE has experienced some major setbacks this year when it comes to talent departures. In recent times, the writing team lost Dave Schilling, RD Evans, and Road Dogg for several reasons. Wrestlers like Luke Harper, Sasha Banks, and Mike Kanellis have expressed their frustration, while big names like Dean Ambrose and Tye Dillinger have left the company already.

What's next?

As of this moment, The Revival is nowhere near the Raw tag team championship picture as they seem to have started a feud with The Usos on Raw last week.

The threat of AEW is looming large over WWE's heads since its announcement, therefore, WWE would want to hold on to their assets. It will be interesting to see if The Revival would indeed accept the offer or not.




Tags:
WWE Raw The Revival Scott Dawson Dash Wilder WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
