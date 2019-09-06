WWE News: Hall of Famer issues statement apologizing for wire fraud and drug charges

Jarrius Robertson

Perhaps the standout inductee from the 2018 Hall of Fame class featuring Ivory, The Dudley Boys and Goldberg was that year's Warrior Award winner Jarrius (JJ) Robertson, the larger than life child who had overcome a great deal of adversity.

Robertson had a rare chronic liver disease - biliary atresia and had to undergo dozens of surgeries including two liver transplants. His positive attitude despite this hardship earned Jarrius the attention of athletes, celebrities and, of course, WWE, who recognized his efforts with the Warrior Award.

However, Jarrius has since encountered more adversity and has consequently had to publicly release a statement addressing wire fraud and conspiracy to sell drug charges that had been levied against his father.

This statement is referring to Jarrius' father Jordy Robertson embezzling funds away from 'It Takes Lives To Save Lives' Foundation that he set up to financially support his sick son, and using them for gambling, personal shopping, and drug purchasing.

Fox8Live reports,

Investigators claim Robertson used the money he raised to buy household goods, groceries and other personal items, as well as to gamble. More than $97,000 was deposited in Robertson’s personal account during the time he was running the nonprofit, investigators said earlier this year.

After a lengthy investigation into the financial situation of the foundation, Jordy Robertson was arrested and after initially pleading not guilty, he was re-arraigned and on September 5th, 2019, he pleaded guilty to using money donated towards his son's illness inappropriately, admitting to charges of wire fraud and drug use.

It's worth reinforcing that, now, 17-year-old Jarrius Robertson is not and has not been suspected of any wrong-doing and as the statement from him above indicates, is now attempting to move forward in the wake of his father's crimes. We here at Sportskeeda wish him all the best!