WWE News: Hall of Famer makes bold statement on Christian's eventual HoF induction

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
53   //    22 Apr 2019, 10:46 IST

Christian with his best friend, Edge
Christian with his best friend, Edge

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently talked about former WWE Superstar Christian's eventual Hall of Fame induction, on his podcast.

Ross stated that Christian might get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of a tag team with his best friend, Edge.

In case you didn't know...

Christian and Edge arrived in WWE during the peak of The Attitude Era, and were soon put into a faction named "The Brood", alongside Gangrel. The duo went on to become multiple-time tag team champions, winning the titles on two straight occasions at WrestleMania 16 & 17.

Edge later carved his own path and became one of the biggest Superstars of his era. Christian on the other hand, left for TNA, and came back to WWE for another stint. Edge retired from active competition in 2011 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame next year.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross recently talked in depth on Christian's eventual Hall of Fame induction. Ross said that Christian might get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the tag team of E&C, instead of going in as a singles competitor.

He added that Christian's biggest success in WWE was with Edge, and not as a singles wrestler.

I would think that Edge & Christian would be a Hall Of Fame team, wouldn't you? I know [Edge is already in the WWE Hall Of Fame]. I'm wondering if they're going to give Christian the respect of going in as a singles star when his biggest success in WWE was with his partner. And I don't have a problem with Edge getting two rings. It seems like that's not a bad thing anymore.

What's next?

Although Jim Ross does make sense here, longtime fans of Christian wouldn't be thrilled with the former World Heavyweight Champion getting inducted just as a tag team member.

What are your thoughts on Jim Ross' comments? Do you think Christian deserves to go in as a singles competitor?

WWE Hall of Fame Christian(WWE) Jim Ross
