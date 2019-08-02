WWE News: Hall of Famer X Pac praises top SmackDown Live superstar

X-Pac at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony with the rest of DX

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer X Pac recently took to his official Twitter account and praised SmackDown Live sensation, Ali, after the latter had paid tribute to the D-Generation X legend on the recent episode of SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

After a successful run as part of the WWE Cruiserweight Division, Ali was promoted to the main roster and joined the SmackDown Live roster. On December 11, 2018, Ali made his first appearance on SmackDown Live when he confronted then WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Later the same night, the two eventually faced each other in singles competition with Bryan coming out victorious.

The following week, Ali was confirmed as an official member of the SmackDown Live roster and teamed with AJ Styles, as the duo defeated the pair of Daniel Bryan and Andrade 'Cien' Almas in a tag team match with Ali pinning Bryan for the win.

Ali was forced to be pulled from this year's Elimination Chamber PPV after suffering a legitimate injury in February. Upon his return, Ali was inserted into the WWE Title picture for a while as he challenged Daniel Bryan for the title at Fastlane in a Triple Threat Match also involving Kevin Owens but was eventually defeated.

The former 205-Live sensation recently inserted himself into Intercontinental Championship picture and at the recently concluded Smackville pay-per-view, Ali was defeated by Shinsuke Nakamura in a title match.

The heart of the matter

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac aka Sean Waltman took to Twitter recently and pointed out that young superstars of this generation apparently doesn't need the permission of the veterans in order to use their signature moves.

Ali, in response to Waltman, posted a photo of him hitting X-Pac's iconic facebuster move on Shinsuke Nakamura from this week's episode of SmackDown Live. This eventually caught the attention of Waltman, who made a bold statement claiming that Ali executed the facebuster better than Waltman ever did.

You do it better than I ever did.🙏 https://t.co/H4V2QpFvKI — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 1, 2019

What's next?

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, Ali picked up a huge win over the reigning Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and by the looks of it, the two men are likely to lock horns once at SummerSlam in a title match.