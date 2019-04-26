WWE News: Hall of Famer reveals why Sasha Banks made the biggest mistake of her career

Sasha Banks

As we all know, Sasha Banks reportedly tried to quit WWE during WrestleMania weekend. WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas recently gave his thoughts on the situation during an interview.

Sasha Banks and Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag titles at WrestleMania in a Fatal-4-Way match to The IIconics. Banks was reportedly upset when she found out that she and Bayley would be losing the titles backstage and later wanted to leave the WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas was recently interviewed by Boston Wrestling MWF. During the interview, Atlas revealed why he thought that Banks was making the biggest mistake of her career by asking for her WWE release:

"They never fire you on the spot. You always get it at home. That's why they say go home and think about it. Now what they do, they have a meeting. Now, if she [does] decide to come back, they're going to destroy her. Her career is over. They'll job her out. She lost [reliability], because what she... just told them, 'you can't trust me.' That's all she did. She let the wrestling world [down], and not just the wrestling world; everybody [who is] affiliated with the WWE is looking at it the same way."

"WWE don't need Sasha Banks; Sasha Banks needs WWE, "and Banks will find herself going "lower and lower on the totem pole" without the backing of WWE. He also believes that "every woman in the WWE celebrated" when word got around that she wants to quit, because it opens up an opportunity for them. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Sasha Banks could be a part of the women's Money In The Bank ladder match in May. We will find out more about it in the coming weeks.