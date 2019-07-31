WWE News: Hall of Famer says Becky Lynch should've helped Seth Rollins on Raw

Lesnar brutalizes Rollins

What's the story?

The latest edition of Monday Night Raw saw Brock Lesnar brutalizing Seth Rollins in an incredibly disturbing segment.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently talked about the segment on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, stating that Becky Lynch should have been a part of the segment.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins faced Dolph Ziggler, who had super kicked WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on last week's SmackDown Live. The match didn't reach a conclusion, as the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar came out to the ring and launched a brutal beatdown on Rollins.

The disturbing segment saw Lesnar delivering an F5 to Rollins into a post, followed by several F5s onto a chair. Rollins was later seen being hauled away in an ambulance. Suddenly, Lesnar appeared and told the driver not to move the vehicle further. The Beast took out a battered Rollins and proceeded to hit another F5 on him, this time on the gurney.

The heart of the matter

While talking about the segment on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that the angle would have come out more believable if Becky Lynch was by Rollins' side at some point during the segment.

While talking about the segment on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that the angle would have come out more believable if Becky Lynch was by Rollins' side at some point during the segment. According to Ray, if this had happened in real life, Lynch would have been present at the spot to tend to Rollins.

So not only am I confused as to why she wasn’t there for her man when he was getting loaded in the ambulance, I wanna know why she wasn’t there for her man when he was getting his a** annihilated. Even the most non-confrontational people in the world will put their body on the line and sacrifice themselves to help a loved one. Did we get any of that last night?

What's next?

Rollins has requested WWE not to release any information regarding his condition. He is scheduled to face Lesnar at SummerSlam for the Universal title.

Do you think Rollins still has a chance of walking out as Universal Champion at SummerSlam?