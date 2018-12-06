WWE News: Hall of Famer Says Former WWE Announcer Belittled Him Backstage For Addiction Issues

What's the story

A WWE Hall of Famer is accusing a former WWE Announcer for belittling him backstage over his prior addiction problems.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Hall of Famer making the supposed accusations is known then Tony Atlas. His last big role with WWE came as a house guest in the WWE Network program: "WWE Legends House" back in 2014.

Tony Atlas is a former multi-time champion for various organizations such as World Class Wrestling Association (WCWA) and NWA Georgia Championship Wrestling, just to name a couple. He was also a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Rocky Johnson. Atlas would become a member of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

The heart of the matter

Author's Note: The views and opinions are those represented by Tony Atlas and do not reflect any views or opinions from the staff here at Sportskeeda.

Tony Atlas sat down with Boston Wrestling and mentioned the accusations that former ring announcer JBL bullied Atlas, even going so far as to bring up his addiction problems. Atlas was quoted in saying (H/T Credit Ringside News):

“One of the worst people didn’t like, if I had half a chance I would have whooped his ass going and coming and that is Bradshaw. What a prick, cause he’s a prick a first-f*cking class prick. The worst individual anybody would ever want to meet in their life.”

He continued, saying:

“He would make stuff like during my drug days, he would bring it up everytime he saw me. ‘Tony like Hoover, Hoover’ he would always bring up cocaine, always bring up sh*t like that. I was trying to keep that under wraps because my job was to teach all the young kids like Sheamus, all the young kids who came in. Vince said, ‘Talk to them Tony, tell them where you made your mistake, so they don’t make the same mistakes.’ So that was primarily my job was to tell other kids and everytime I try to help some young kid, here comes Bradshaw putting me down in front of them.”

What's next

You may view the full interview below with Tony Atlas and Boston Wrestling, where he goes into further detail regarding JBL, "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff and other stories.

