×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Hall of Famer Says Former WWE Announcer Belittled Him Backstage For Addiction Issues

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
280   //    06 Dec 2018, 08:32 IST

WWE Hall of Fame Logo
WWE Hall of Fame Logo

What's the story

A WWE Hall of Famer is accusing a former WWE Announcer for belittling him backstage over his prior addiction problems.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Hall of Famer making the supposed accusations is known then Tony Atlas. His last big role with WWE came as a house guest in the WWE Network program: "WWE Legends House" back in 2014.

Tony Atlas is a former multi-time champion for various organizations such as World Class Wrestling Association (WCWA) and NWA Georgia Championship Wrestling, just to name a couple. He was also a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Rocky Johnson. Atlas would become a member of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

The heart of the matter

Author's Note: The views and opinions are those represented by Tony Atlas and do not reflect any views or opinions from the staff here at Sportskeeda.

Tony Atlas sat down with Boston Wrestling and mentioned the accusations that former ring announcer JBL bullied Atlas, even going so far as to bring up his addiction problems. Atlas was quoted in saying (H/T Credit Ringside News):

“One of the worst people didn’t like, if I had half a chance I would have whooped his ass going and coming and that is Bradshaw. What a prick, cause he’s a prick a first-f*cking class prick. The worst individual anybody would ever want to meet in their life.”

He continued, saying:

“He would make stuff like during my drug days, he would bring it up everytime he saw me. ‘Tony like Hoover, Hoover’ he would always bring up cocaine, always bring up sh*t like that. I was trying to keep that under wraps because my job was to teach all the young kids like Sheamus, all the young kids who came in. Vince said, ‘Talk to them Tony, tell them where you made your mistake, so they don’t make the same mistakes.’ So that was primarily my job was to tell other kids and everytime I try to help some young kid, here comes Bradshaw putting me down in front of them.”


What's next

You may view the full interview below with Tony Atlas and Boston Wrestling, where he goes into further detail regarding JBL, "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff and other stories.

Advertisement

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hall of Fame JBL
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
10 WWE Hall of Famers still wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Hall of Famers that should return
RELATED STORY
6 WWE superstars who are sure-fire future Hall of Famers 
RELATED STORY
10 current WWE stars who will 100% make the Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 Celebrities who should be future WWE Hall of Famers
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Which celebrity does Sami Zayn want to see...
RELATED STORY
10 current Superstars who will be in the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 ways to improve the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
3 Ways to improve the WWE Hall Of Fame
RELATED STORY
8 Current WWE Superstars Who Have Already Had A...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us