WWE News: Hall of Famer says his dream match would be against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently talked about his dream match, stating that it would be with Brock Lesnar with an Iron Man stipulation. Hart then joked that he would like to be at home, watching the match.

Hart's legendary career

Hart is widely regarded by many as being one of the greatest Champions in the history of WWE. He was the face of the company during the mid-90s, and headlined several WrestleMania events while being on the top. Hart left WWE after being at the receiving end of possibly the most controversial moment in all of wrestling, that took place at Survivor Series 1997. Hart jumped ship to WCW and soon retired from Pro Wrestling after suffering a legit injury. Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 by his arch-rival Stone Cold Steve Austin. Four years later, he got into a rivalry with Vince McMahon on the road to WrestleMania 26. The two met at the event, and Hart won the match after being assisted by his family.

Hart's dream match

Hart went on to make several appearances in WWE, post-WrestleMania. If Hart hadn't left for WCW in 1997, and the Montreal incident hadn't taken place, one wonders how it would have impacted Pro Wrestling as a whole. Recently, Hart was asked about his dream match, to which he gave a very interesting answer.

"Bret Hart vs Brock Lesnar, in an Iron Man Match, and I would like to be at home watching it, not feeling it (laughs)."

The ship has obviously sailed for a Hart vs Lesnar match, but one wonders whether we could have gotten this match if Hart hadn't left for WCW way back in 1997.

