WWE News: Hall of Famer says Undertaker and Goldberg deserve credit for Super ShowDown match

Abhilash Mendhe
11 Jun 2019, 09:54 IST

Taker and Goldberg

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley recently shared his thoughts on the Super ShowDown match between The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg.

He said that the two Superstars should be given credit for doing their best to have a good match.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Super ShowDown emanated from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on June 7th, and was headlined by what many regarded as a dream encounter - Goldberg vs The Undertaker.

The match was dubbed by fans as being around two decades too late, and rightfully so, as both legends are over 50 years of age, and don't possess the kind of agility and in-ring skills that they once boasted inside the squared circle. The match was a disaster, as both the Undertaker and Goldberg struggled to stay on their feet throughout the battle. Goldberg busted his head open after getting hit by a turnbuckle post, and began bleeding profusely.

Later on in the match, Goldberg didn't have the strength to lift the Undertaker up for the Jackhammer, and botched the move horribly. Undertaker shared the same fate, when he botched the Tombstone Piledriver on his nemesis. Finally, the Undertaker delivered one of the worst-looking Chokeslams ever on Goldberg, and pinned him. After the match was over, Goldberg was seen collapsing outside the ring in a disturbing visual.

The heart of the matter

While talking about the match, Bubba Ray Dudley stated that people are free to not like the match, but they should credit the two Superstars for trying their best to deliver a good match. He also said that the match was fine despite Goldberg not being a hundred per cent during the bout.

"You wanna tell me you didn’t like the match, that’s one thing. At least give these guys credit for going out there and working their b*lls off.

"Trying their hardest and doing whatever they can to have a good match. If not for the last two minutes, I think everything was going fine despite the fact that Bill got his bell rung."

What's next?

The match at Super ShowDown is an indication that WWE shouldn't rely on 50-year-olds to carry on main event calibre matches in the future.

