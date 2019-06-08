×
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Results, June 7th: Super Showdown Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17.26K   //    08 Jun 2019, 03:35 IST

WWE Super Showdown kicked off at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with Universal Champion Seth Rollins walking out to the ring for his title defense against Baron Corbin. The pre-show saw The Usos defeat the Revival before the PPV kicked off in full swing.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin - Universal Championship match

Rollins was heavily bandaged, still recovering from the encounter with Brock Lesnar that took place last Monday. Corbin dominated early on and went for an early pin. Rollins kicked out but was slow to get back on his feet. Rollins recovered and hit a big slingblade and then dove through the ropes to the outside.

Corbin got the Deep Six and a near fall before he started yelling at the referee. Rollins caught a distracted Corbin with a roll up and got the win. Corbin hit the End of Days as Rollins was celebrating, leaving the champ knocked out in the ring

Result: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin and retained the Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar came out to cash in his contract and Rollins surprised him with a low-blow. Rollins attacked Lesnar with the steel chair Lesnar himself had brought with him and then hit a stomp on the briefcase before walking out.

Match rating: B


Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade - Intercontinental Championship match

Advertisement

Balor came out in his Demon getup and was on the offensive right off the bat. andrade hit a double dropkick off the ropes and slowed the Demon down a little. Balor flew over the ropes, hitting a huge dive to Andrade on the outside.

Andrade hit the Hammerlock DDT but it ended with a nearfall. The Demon hit an inverted DDT and then the Coupe de Grace for the victory.

Result: Finn Balor def. Andrade and retined the Intercontinental Championship

Match rating: A


