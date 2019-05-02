WWE News: Hall of Famer says WWE possibly behind Jon Moxley promo

Moxley's promo was exceptional!

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke with Busted Open Radio, on the Jon Moxley promo that took Twitter by storm yesterday.

Ray stated that although he doesn't believe it could be the case, there's a possibility of WWE being behind the Jon Moxley promo.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose requested his WWE release earlier this year. For the next several weeks, throughout the road to WrestleMania, WWE teased Ambrose leaving the company.

It all came down to a Network special titled "The Shield's Final Chapter", which saw The Shield defeat the dastardly trio of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. Post the event, Dean left WWE, for real this time!

Yesterday, Ambrose' Twitter account posted a promo, referring to himself as Jon Moxley, his legendary indie character. The video has since crossed a million views on Twitter, and has led to tons of speculation among wrestling fans.

The heart of the matter

"All of that equity they built up in the Dean Ambrose name would now be gone."

Bully Ray stated that the one thing he and everyone else has learned is that anything can happen in WWE.

He added that Vince McMahon goes to great lengths in order to make his storylines work, or to put Superstars over . The same was done with Braun Strowman's vehicle destruction segments, so WWE being behind Moxley promo is a possibility, and he could very well make a return to the company.

If Vince McMahon is willing to blow up limousines and turn over tractor trailers, and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars just to get Braun Strowman over in a three minute segment, what's to say that he might not decide to scrap 10 years of the building up of a character, and start to do something new? Do I think that's what's gonna happen? Absolutely friggin' not, but we have seen in the past that Vince is willing to spend money to make more money, right?

What's next?

It would be interesting to see where does Moxley go after yesterday's viral promo.

Where do you see Jon Moxley going in the near future?