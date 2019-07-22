×
WWE News: Hall of Famer teases bringing back old gimmick on Raw Reunion

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
22 Jul 2019, 08:17 IST


Raw Reunion
Raw Reunion

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently teased coming back to Raw with a gimmick from his past.

Henry has gone through a bunch of gimmick changes over the past several years. He posted a picture featuring all of those characters and stated that one or all of those gimmicks could come back on Raw.


In case you didn't know...


Mark Henry was one of the most popular Superstars in WWE during the Attitude Era. His angles with the likes of Chyna and Mae Young were incredibly well received by the rowdy crowds of the time. Over the course of the past couple of decades, Henry has donned a series of gimmicks. He was a super-heavyweight weightlifter who competed at the Olympics in 1992 and 1996.

Henry soon came into WWE and signed a 10-year contract with the company. He wore an outfit resembling the American flag, as a reference to him being an American hero who represented the country at the Olympics. Years later, he embraced the Hall of Pain gimmick, which resulted in him winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Also read: Update n The Rock and John Cena's status for Raw Reunion


The heart of the matter

While addressing his appearance at the upcoming Raw Reunion, Henry teased that he could bring back one or all of his gimmicks back at the show. He proceeded to post an image that features all of his past gimmicks.


What's next?

With a long list of legends set to make appearances, it's safe to say that Henry won't be able to bring back all of his past gimmicks on the show, though he could surely come back as one of them.

Which character should Mark Henry bring back?

