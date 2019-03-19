WWE News: Hall of Famer teases return to ring on Monday Night Raw

Will the Glamazon return for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?

What's the story?

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions still don't have a match set up for WrestleMania. The Boss'n'Hug Connection have been expecting to hear a challenge soon, but they certainly didn't expect to hear the music of the Glamazon.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Fastlane, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nia Jax and Tamina. However, they beat down the champs after the match, prompting Beth Phoenix, who was ringside for commentary, to take a stand.

Phoenix confronted Tamina, and would shock her with a right hand to the jaw. She was quickly taken out by Jax, though, and she and Natalya were brutalized in the middle of the ring.

Nia Jax and Tamina have continued to antagonize Banks and Bayley since then, leaving most to assume that they'd get a rematch against the duo at WrestleMania. They aren't the only challengers to the throne, as the IIconics have been talking a lot of trash lately, attempting to get the attention of the champions. While Banks and Bayley addressed that on Monday Night Raw tonight, they were shocked by what happened next.

The heart of the matter

Bayley and Sasha Banks were met in the middle of the ring tonight by Natalya and her former tag team partner Beth Phoenix. Known as the Divas of Doom, they ran roughshod over the division for quite some time back in the prime of Phoenix's career.

Phoenix said that she's done everything in her career except carry tag team gold, and wanted to challenge Bayley and Sasha Banks to a match at WrestleMania. The Divas of Doom were somewhat turned down when Bayley asked if they might want more time to prepare. Tensions quickly rose, and a brawl broke out, leading to a match between Sasha Banks and Natalya.

What's next?

With no title match set for WrestleMania yet, bringing back a legend for a shot at the WWE Women's Championship would make a lot of sense. It would definitely add some star power to the bout, especially with the other top performers Natalya, Sasha, and Bayley. We'll have to see where the WWE takes this, but bringing back Phoenix for a one-off Mania appearance wouldn't be a terrible idea.

