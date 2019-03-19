×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Hall of Famer teases return to ring on Monday Night Raw

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
96   //    19 Mar 2019, 07:40 IST

Will the Glamazon return for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?
Will the Glamazon return for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?

What's the story?

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions still don't have a match set up for WrestleMania. The Boss'n'Hug Connection have been expecting to hear a challenge soon, but they certainly didn't expect to hear the music of the Glamazon.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Fastlane, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nia Jax and Tamina. However, they beat down the champs after the match, prompting Beth Phoenix, who was ringside for commentary, to take a stand.

Phoenix confronted Tamina, and would shock her with a right hand to the jaw. She was quickly taken out by Jax, though, and she and Natalya were brutalized in the middle of the ring.

Nia Jax and Tamina have continued to antagonize Banks and Bayley since then, leaving most to assume that they'd get a rematch against the duo at WrestleMania. They aren't the only challengers to the throne, as the IIconics have been talking a lot of trash lately, attempting to get the attention of the champions. While Banks and Bayley addressed that on Monday Night Raw tonight, they were shocked by what happened next.

The heart of the matter

Bayley and Sasha Banks were met in the middle of the ring tonight by Natalya and her former tag team partner Beth Phoenix. Known as the Divas of Doom, they ran roughshod over the division for quite some time back in the prime of Phoenix's career.

Phoenix said that she's done everything in her career except carry tag team gold, and wanted to challenge Bayley and Sasha Banks to a match at WrestleMania. The Divas of Doom were somewhat turned down when Bayley asked if they might want more time to prepare. Tensions quickly rose, and a brawl broke out, leading to a match between Sasha Banks and Natalya.

What's next?

With no title match set for WrestleMania yet, bringing back a legend for a shot at the WWE Women's Championship would make a lot of sense. It would definitely add some star power to the bout, especially with the other top performers Natalya, Sasha, and Bayley. We'll have to see where the WWE takes this, but bringing back Phoenix for a one-off Mania appearance wouldn't be a terrible idea.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Beth Phoenix Sasha Banks
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for two years now. While he mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod or @GregBushSK on Twitter.
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer seemingly isn't impressed with this week's episode of Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Elias to wrestle returning WWE Hall of Famer on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan to return to Monday Night Raw to honor "Mean" Gene Okerlund
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (25 February, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to wrestle on Raw, two other matches announced
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (March 18, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle addresses WWE future on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (March 11th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw this week
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Could Be Finn Balor's Mystery Partner On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us